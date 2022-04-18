Career, pay prospects driving migration of Kerala students: Thummarukudy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The increasing migration of students from Kerala to higher educational institutions outside the state is not only for acquiring quality education but also for better career and pay prospects after studies, Keralite UN official Muralee Thummarukudy has said.

Muralee, Director of the Coordination Office of the UN’s G20 Global Initiative on Reducing Land Degradation and Enhancing Conservation of Terrestrial Habitats, was delivering the keynote address at a seminar held in connection with the 64th state conference of the All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) in Alappuzha.

Muralee said the state should create sufficient job avenues that can put to use the knowledge and skills of youth if the trend of migration for higher studies and jobs needs to be arrested. The UN official welcomed more investment in the higher education sector and appointing of three commissions for a total overhaul of the sector. Muralee noted that the UGC has come up with directions for promoting twin degree programmes.

However, it needs to be discussed whether such programmes would ensure sufficient jobs. Instead, students who pursue a particular degree programme should be given the option of also studying the subject of his or her choice, he suggested.

AKPCTA state secretary A Nishanth moderated the session which was titled ‘Nava Keralam and Higher Education’. AKPCTA Alappuzha district secretary S Suresh delivered the introductory address.

