STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Career, pay prospects driving migration of Kerala students: Thummarukudy

Muralee said the state should create sufficient job avenues that can put to use the knowledge and skills of youth if the trend of migration for higher studies and jobs needs to be arrested.

Published: 18th April 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Muralee Thummarukudy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The increasing migration of students from Kerala to higher educational institutions outside the state is not only for acquiring quality education but also for better career and pay prospects after studies, Keralite UN official Muralee Thummarukudy has said.

Muralee, Director of the Coordination Office of the UN’s G20 Global Initiative on Reducing Land Degradation and Enhancing Conservation of Terrestrial Habitats, was delivering the keynote address at a seminar held in connection with the 64th state conference of the All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) in Alappuzha.

Muralee said the state should create sufficient job avenues that can put to use the knowledge and skills of youth if the trend of migration for higher studies and jobs needs to be arrested. The UN official welcomed more investment in the higher education sector and appointing of three commissions for a total overhaul of the sector. Muralee noted that the UGC has come up with directions for promoting twin degree programmes. 

However, it needs to be discussed whether such programmes would ensure sufficient jobs. Instead, students who pursue a particular degree programme should be given the option of also studying the subject of his or her choice, he suggested.

AKPCTA state secretary A Nishanth moderated the session which was titled ‘Nava Keralam and Higher Education’. AKPCTA Alappuzha district secretary S Suresh delivered the introductory address. 

‘More job avenues need of the hour’
The UN official said the state should create sufficient job avenues that can put to use the knowledge and skills of youth if the trend of migration for higher studies and jobs needs to be arrested

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muralee Thummarukudy AKPCTA G20
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp