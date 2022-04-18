Five trains get additional coaches

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has added additional second class sleeper coaches in five trains to meet the demand of passengers during festive season.

Train No. 12633 Chennai Egmore-Kanyakumari Daily Superfast will be augmented with an additional Second Class Sleeper Coach on April 18. Train No. 12634 Kanyakumari-Chennai Egmore Daily Superfast will be augmented with an extra Second Class Sleeper Coach on April 19. Train No. 16318 Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra-Kanyakumari Weekly Himsagar Express will have an additional Second Class Sleeper Coach on April 18. Train No. 16188 Ernakulam Junction-Karaikkal Daily Express has been augmented with an additional Second Class Sleeper Coach from April 16 to 18. Train No. 16187 Karaikkal-Ernakulam Junction Daily Express will be augmented with an additional Second Class Sleeper Coach on April 21.