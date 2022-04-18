STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five trains get additional coaches

The Railways has added additional second class sleeper coaches in five trains to meet the demand of passengers during festive season.

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Railways has added additional second class sleeper coaches in five trains to meet the demand of passengers during festive season.

Train No. 12633 Chennai Egmore-Kanyakumari Daily Superfast will be augmented with an additional Second Class Sleeper Coach on April 18. Train No. 12634 Kanyakumari-Chennai Egmore Daily Superfast will be augmented with an extra Second Class Sleeper Coach on April 19. Train No. 16318 Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra-Kanyakumari Weekly Himsagar Express will have an additional Second Class Sleeper Coach on April 18.  Train No. 16188 Ernakulam Junction-Karaikkal Daily Express has been augmented with an additional Second Class Sleeper Coach from April 16 to 18.   Train No. 16187 Karaikkal-Ernakulam Junction Daily Express will be augmented with an additional Second Class Sleeper Coach on April 21.

