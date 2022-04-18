STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For steady income, women turn to organic mushroom farming 

Published: 18th April 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Women farmers of Elakamon grama panchayat are slowly transforming agricultural practices in rural Thiruvananthapuram by taking up pesticide-free mushroom cultivation. Under a programme to ensure permanent income to women farmers, a total of 100 beneficiaries are being trained by the Agriculture Department in mushroom cultivation, in two phases.

The harvest of the mushroom, cultivated by the first batch of 50 women who underwent the training, was held on Sunday.  Elakamon Assistant Agriculture Officer Balakrishnan received the first sale of mushroom. A total of 500kg of pesticide-free mushroom has been cultivated by the first batch.

Women farmers of Elakamon panchayat with the freshly-harvested mushroom | Express

 According to Agriculture Department officials, training is being given in continuous method of farming, which would enable harvest of the produce every month. The seeds and equipment for cultivation were provided free of cost, thanks to the funds allocated by the Elakamon panchayat from its plan fund.

The panchayat is planning to widen its scope by including more beneficiaries. Elakamon panchayat vice president Laiju Raj, ward members and women farmers were present.

