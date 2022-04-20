Akkulam lake shrinks due to encroachments

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Owing to rampant encroachment, the Akkulam Lake area has shrunk and now it has only 145 acres. Though the Tourism Department planned to acquire 26 acres to reinstate the lake to its past glory, the land acquisition procedures are yet to be initiated. As many as 20 major encroachments have been identified on the lake and several constructions have come up right under the nose of the authorities, but the city corporation and the district administration have taken no action to curb such violations and ensure the protection of the lake.

In February, the civic body had issued a demolition order against an illegal artificial cricket/football turf, which was constructed without getting permission. The turf was constructed encroaching on the lake without obtaining CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearance or permit from the civic body. The corporation secretary issued an order last month under section (40) of Kerala Municipality Act to demolish the illegal construction within 15 days.

“The authorities are turning a blind eye towards the massive destruction of the lake. The turf is still functional and the civic authorities have done nothing to execute the order. I have brought several illegal constructions to the notice of the authorities but they have taken no action so far,” said Sanjeev S J, president of Environmental Protection & Research Council.

He alleged that landfilling is happening in broad daylight and the authorities are remaining mum. “The Coastal District Committee (CDC) chaired by the district collector which is supposed to monitor CRZ violations is defunct,” alleged Sanjeev.