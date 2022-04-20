STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Event organised to honour blood donors

An event was organised at Terumo Penpol Blood Bag Factory recently to felcitate blood donors, especially those who donated blood to patients at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An event was organised at Terumo Penpol Blood Bag Factory recently to felcitate blood donors, especially those who donated blood to patients at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). Dr Vijayalakshmi, HOD of Blood Bank at the cancer centre, inaugurated the event. 

As part of its 100-year celebrations, Terumo Penpol had announced a 100-day blood campaign. As part of it, people from the organisation donated blood at the RCC over 100 days. As per the reports, between September 17, 2021, and January 14, 2022, a total of 278 people donated blood at RCC on behalf of Terumo Penpol. 

After inaugurating the felicitation ceremony, Dr Vijayalakshmi appreciated the organisation for its dedicated efforts in voluntary blood donation. Vice-president of manufacturing, senior leaders and  team members of Terumo Penpol and committee members of the 100 hundred year celebrations event also attended the event.

