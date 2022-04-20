STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-day workshop on product design 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maker Village, a centre of excellence of Digital University Kerala, is conducting a two-day workshop for students of Classes 8, 9 and 10 in Printed Circuit Board design and additive manufacturing on May 19 and 20 at its centre in Kochi. 

The topics that will be covered in the workshop include Introduction to Basic Electronics, Circuit Design, PCB Design, Components Soldering and Testing, Additive Manufacturing Design and 3D Printing. Registration fee is `50. For more details, contact: 9745543160 / 8891823880

