Boys’ school in the Capital to turn into co-ed institution

‘Will help create right environment for education based on gender justice’

Published: 21st April 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Department has decided to convert Government Model Higher Secondary School for Boys, Chalai, in the capital into a coeducational institution following a demand to this effect from the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA). The PTA of the school, established in 1819, had given a representation to General Education Minster V Sivankutty to convert the school into a co-educational institution. The minister, while informing the decision, said the government is keen to turn schools set up exclusively for boys or girls into co-educational institutions if there’s a demand f rom the stakeholders concerned.

“There should be a united demand from school authorities, PTA and the local body concerned. This will help create the right environment for education based on gender justice,” Sivankutty said. According to school principal Felicia Chandrashekaran, the school authorities had convened a meeting of the PTA in March this year. It was during the meeting that the proposal to convert the school into a co-educational institution was proposed. “The PTA meeting, in which the local ward councillor was also present, unanimously decided to convert the school into a co-educational institution.

The minutes of the meeting and a representation was submitted to the general education minister,” the principal said. The school has a total of 325 students on the rolls in upper primary, high school and higher secondary sections. In the wake of the government decision, admissions to all three sections would be open to girls from the upcoming academic year.

“The school turning co-educational would go a big way in gender sensitisation, which is the need of the hour. When the school authorities mooted the proposal and explained its benefits, all the parents were in full support , ” said a PTA representative. Earlier the LDF government had strongly supported introduction of unisex uniform in schools and had exhorted more institutions to emulate the model for creating a gender-inclusive learning environment.

