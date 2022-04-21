KTU invites applications for PhD programmes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, formerly known as Kerala Technological University (KTU), has invited applications for PhD admission in colleges affiliated to the university for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates interested to join both the July 2022 and January 2023 batches have to apply now. The last date of submitting the application online is May 10, 2022.

The candidates can register for full time and part-time PhD programmes. Candidates working in colleges affiliated to the university and those working in firms/institutes that are approved by the University are eligible to apply for admission in the part-time PhD programme. Students applying for parttime PhD are required to submit NOC from the inst i tut ion they are working.

Selected full-time scholars will be given university fellowships for three years. QIP, NDF and JRF candidates can also apply for the full-time programme. Candidates with a master’s degree in engineering/technology, architecture, basic sciences or mathematics and computer applications or a master’s degree by research in engineering/ technology with a minimum CGPA of 6.5 will be considered for the programme.

Candidates aspiring to pursue PhD in Management should possess a master’s degree in management or an equivalent PG diploma in Management from national institutes or master’s degree in engineering/ technology in management related stream with a minimum CGPA of 6.5. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC (noncreamy layers) and differentlyabled categories, the minimum CGPA is 5.5. Students who are pursuing final/pre-final semester of PG can apply with the grades of their last results published. The selection process will comprise an entrance test and interview. Only those who score a minimum of 45% marks in the entrance test can appear for the interview.

ADmiss ion criteria

