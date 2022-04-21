STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legal aid clinic for differently-abled

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) opened a legal aid clinic for differently-abled people as part of the fifth anniversary of the National Rights Protection Act.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) opened a legal aid clinic for differently-abled people as part of the fifth anniversary of the National Rights Protection Act. The inauguration was held at the State Disability Commissionerate in Sasthamangalam on Tuesday. 

The commissioner S H Panchapakesan inaugurated the event which was presided over by the secretary of DLSA K Vidyadharan. “People with disabilities and women and children have the right to legal support irrespective of financial status.

The organisation will pay the expenses for their legal procedures, including for assigning of respective advocates to their cases. The relevance of this legal clinic is that nowadays disabled communities are exploited in the professional fields. The services of paralegal volunteers will also be made available at the clinic four days a week in the coming days,” says Vidyadharan.

