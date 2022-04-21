STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rise in number of passengers at Thiruvananthapuram airport

It is raining good times at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

International terminal of Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram Airport is one of the six airports that have been allotted to the Adani group. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is raining good times at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The number of international passengers passing through the airport has seen a significant increase following the relaxation of travel restrictions imposed due to Covid and with an increase in the number of flights, a statement issued by the firm has said.

The airport handled 1.2 lakh passengers in March 2022, a significant hike from the 67,919 passengers in April last year. In the first days of April, the number of daily international passengers reached over 4,000.

Air carriers such as Air India Express, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Etihad, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Salam Air, Fly Dubai, Indigo, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Maldivian Airways, Scoot and Sri Lankan Airlines are currently operating services from Thiruvananthapuram.

“Air India Express tops the table with 24 services a week. Thai Air Asia has been licensed to operate to Bangkok. All arrangements have been made for smooth traffic movement at the airport,” the note said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram airport
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp