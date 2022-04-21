Rise in number of passengers at Thiruvananthapuram airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is raining good times at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The number of international passengers passing through the airport has seen a significant increase following the relaxation of travel restrictions imposed due to Covid and with an increase in the number of flights, a statement issued by the firm has said.

The airport handled 1.2 lakh passengers in March 2022, a significant hike from the 67,919 passengers in April last year. In the first days of April, the number of daily international passengers reached over 4,000.

Air carriers such as Air India Express, Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Etihad, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Salam Air, Fly Dubai, Indigo, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Maldivian Airways, Scoot and Sri Lankan Airlines are currently operating services from Thiruvananthapuram.

“Air India Express tops the table with 24 services a week. Thai Air Asia has been licensed to operate to Bangkok. All arrangements have been made for smooth traffic movement at the airport,” the note said.