Speaker MB Rajesh rescues family hurt in accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The timely intervention of Kerala Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh saved the life of a family, including an eight-monthold child, who met with an accident on the National Highway near Mangalapuram on Monday night. Rajesh had spotted the child lying in a pool of blood while returning from Thrithala to Thiruvanan - thapuram in his official vehicle.

On stopping the vehicle, it was noticed that two cars had collided against each other and the child was thrown out of one of the cars in the impact of the collision. Rajesh immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Kazhakootam, while the policemen on escort duty were ordered to rescue the couple who were inside the car. The sources said the cars were in opposite directions. One was heading towards Karunagappally, while the other was going towards Kazhakootam side. The child and the parents are out of danger.