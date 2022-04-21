STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Speaker MB Rajesh rescues family hurt in accident

On stopping the vehicle, it was noticed that two cars had collided against each other and the child was thrown out of one of the cars in the impact of the collision.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

New Speaker MB Rajesh greeting the house after his election. (Photo | Express)

Speaker MB Rajesh (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The timely intervention of Kerala Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh saved the life of a family, including an eight-monthold child, who met with an accident on the National Highway near Mangalapuram on Monday night. Rajesh had spotted the child lying in a pool of blood while returning from Thrithala to Thiruvanan - thapuram in his official vehicle.

On stopping the vehicle, it was noticed that two cars had collided against each other and the child was thrown out of one of the cars in the impact of the collision. Rajesh immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Kazhakootam, while the policemen on escort duty were ordered to rescue the couple who were inside the car. The sources said the cars were in opposite directions. One was heading towards Karunagappally, while the other was going towards Kazhakootam side. The child and the parents are out of danger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MB Rajesh Kerala Assembly
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp