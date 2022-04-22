Dance academy for transgenders in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dance academy for transgenders has now reached the capital city. Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi inaugurated the third chapter of the academy established by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust at Abhedashramam in Thiruvananthapuram. The classes will be provided free of cost and around 30 transgender students have enrolled for classes.

The trust’s senior vice chairman K Gopakumaran Nair presided over the function. The trust’s founder and director K N Anandakumar delivered the welcome note at the event. Abhedashramam secretary Ramkumar was the chief guest.

The classes will be conducted by Transgenders Dance Academy directors Gopika Varma and Gayathri Subhramaniyam. The first chapter named ‘Sathya Sri Sathya Sai Dance Academy for Transgenders’ was launched at North Paravoor in Ernakulam last month.

The Ernakulam District

Collector Jafar Malik inaugurated the first such academy. Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust had announced opening dance academy for transgenders in Kerala during the inauguration of the Chennai chapter a while ago.