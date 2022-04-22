STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hundreds in line to scale Agastya Mala

The off-season trekking in Agastya Mala that began in March has evoked a tremendous response, with the forest department earning a staggering Rs 18,74,847 in just one month.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The off-season trekking in Agastya Mala that began in March has evoked a tremendous response, with the forest department earning a staggering Rs 18,74,847 in just one month. The department conducts two kinds of treks every year – the season trekking where the booking is made online and the off-season trekking where the booking has to be done offline. 

The annual season trekking this year was held from January 20 to February 26 while many are in line to scale the 1,868m-high Agastya Mala in the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary during the off-season. Though the ticket for off-season trekking is priced slightly higher than in the season time, it is finding a good number of takers with the bookings in April already getting filled. 

As many as 652 people have so far scaled the mountain during this season. Meanwhile, the department collected Rs 42,13,860 during the season time which saw 2,667 people climb the hill.The off-season trekking, which is a special package trek, is however held with a lot of control, including restrictions on the daily limit. “The season trail usually sees a lot of rush and not many people get to trek during that period. So a good number of people are opting for the off-season one. 

TAGS
Agastya Mala
