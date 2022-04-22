STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Financial Corp bags ‘silver award’

Started in 2020, the CMEDP scheme provides entrepreneurship loans to unemployed youth.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) bagged the ‘silver award’ at the SKOCH National Awards 2022 for the successful implementation of the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Development Programme (CMEDP). KFC bagged the award under the ‘state-owned enterprises’ category. The annual SKOCH Awards recognise best efforts in digital, financial and social inclusion. 

Started in 2020, the CMEDP scheme provides entrepreneurship loans to unemployed youth. Initially, the scheme offered loans up to Rs 50 lakh at 7% interest rate. Later, it was enhanced to Rs 1 crore at 5% interest rate. The scheme finances up to 90 per cent of the project cost on easy terms. First-time entrepreneurs are given mentoring and handholding support. 

Over 1,894 units have been set up under the scheme so far and loans to the tune of Rs 158 crore have been sanctioned. Twenty per cent of the units set up under the scheme were in the food processing sector, 12%in the rubber and plastic products sector and 11% in the wood and wood products sector. 

“The scheme aims to provide hassle-free assistance to youngsters thereby encouraging local production and more employment generation. Loans at 5% to MSMEs are the best loan scheme available now and such low-cost finance increases the viability of the MSMEs. We are proud that our efforts gained national recognition”, said Sanjay Kaul, CMD, KFC. KFC will provide loans up to Rs 2 crore to entrepreneurs at 5% interest from this year. 

The scheme aims to set up 500 new enterprises every year, thereby establishing 2,500 enterprises in the next five years. KFC has set a target of Rs 500 crore under the scheme this year. Promoters who need a higher loan amount will be provided Rs 2 crore at 5% interest.

