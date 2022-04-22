Woman found dead, husband injured in Nemom

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 68-year-old woman was found dead in her bed while her husband, 73, was found lying injured in the bathroom after receiving electric shock at their house in Inji Pulluvila near Melamcode, Nemom, on Thursday.

The Nemom police suspect Sadasivan Nair, who is a retired KSEB electrical engineer, could have killed his wife, Girija, and then tried to take his own life by holding on to the electric wire from the water heater in the bathroom.

The incident came to light when the couple’s son Ajith visited the house by 1.45pm. Since they were not answering him, Ajith forcibly entered the house only to find his mother lying dead in the bed. Sadasivan was found with severe burn injuries on his hands in the washroom of the same bedroom and was moved to the medical college hospital. His condition is said to be stable.