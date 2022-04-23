Death of woman due to strangulation: Police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of a 68-year-old woman at her house at Inji Pulluvila near Melamcode within Nemom police station limits on Thursday was a case of strangulation, the police have confirmed. The police reached this conclusion on the basis of inputs given by the police surgeon who conducted the autopsy. The thyroid glands were found to be ruptured, prompting the surgeon to conclude that Girija’s death could have been due to strangulation.

Her husband Sadasivan Nair, 73, was found lying injured in the bathroom after receiving electric shock.

The police suspect that Nair could have strangulated Girija, who has been lying bedridden for the past several years. Sadasivan, who was a retired electrical engineer in KSEB, had tried to take his own life by holding on to the electric wire from the water heater in his bathroom.

The incident came to fore when the couple’s son Ajith visited the house on Thursday. Since they were not answering him, Ajith forcefully entered the house only to find his mother lying dead in the bed. Sadasivan was found with severe burns on his hands in the washroom of the same bedroom and was moved to the Medical College Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.