Balabhaskar’s death: Verdict on plea for reprobe posted to May 21

Published: 24th April 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Balabhaskar (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has postponed to May 21 the pronouncement of the verdict on a petition filed by C K Unni, father of the late violinist Balabhaskar, and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Soby seeking a reinvestigation into the musician’s death in an accident. The court was to pronounce the judgment on Saturday. 

The CBI had earlier concluded that there was nothing suspicious behind his death. However, Balabhaskar’s father suspects mystery behind his son’s death. He said the legal battle would continue till it was brought out. Kalabhavan Soby complained that the CBI had denied his crucial revelations in connection with the case. 

He had earlier told investigators that he saw two people under mysterious circumstances at the mishap site immediately after the accident.  The accident occurred at Pallippuram in Thiruvananthapuram on September 25, 2018. 

Balabhaskar died on October 2 while under treatment at the hospital. The Crime Branch, which initially investigated the case, found nothing unusual in Balabhaskar’s death. However, the arrest of Balabhaskar’s friends Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram in a gold smuggling case added to the mystery behind the musician’s death.

