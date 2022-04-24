Sanofer death: Statement to be recorded as part of court inquiry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The chief Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-5 here has informed that if anyone is interested in submitting a statement before it in co nnection with the inquiry into the death of Sanofer, 32, a resident of Koliyakode colony, Pappanamcode Industrial Estate, they should appear before the court soon.

In a statement, the court said that a magisterial inquiry is under way under Section 176 (1A) of the Criminal Procedure Code in connection with the death of Sanofer. The incident took place on March 16, 2022. Sanofer died after he fell off a police jeep while he was taken to the station by Poonthura police. According to police, Sanofer fell off the vehicle as he was drunk. Later he died at the medical college hospital where he was admitted for treatment. However, relatives alleged that Sanofer jumped out of the jeep after he was beaten up by police.

However, according to Rahul, an eyewitness, Sanofer himself opened the doors of the jeep and jumped out. He was taken into custody by the police following a family quarrel.