Health Minister: E-health system will be implemented in 402 hospitals in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : E-health system, aimed at fully digitising the health sector, will be implemented in 402 hospitals in the state, Health Minister Veena George said here on Sunday. The minister said the system could be set up in 176 hospitals during the tenure of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, and the aim is to roll out the project in all government hospitals in a phased manner. The service will be available in 150 more hospitals soon.

As many as 70,000 consultations, 20,000 prescriptions and 6,500 lab tests can be conducted daily through the e-health system, and a patient-friendly treatment will be ensured through the system. In the last budget, a sum of `30 crore was set aside for the project, the minister said.

The system can support around 50,000 health workers, from primary health centres to medical college hospitals. It will be implemented in 200 more hospitals next year. Through the system, the government aims to provide e-health services to 1 lakh people yearly. The minister said the ‘Shaili’ app would be set up to diagnose population-based lifestyle diseases of 50 lakh people.

The aim is to make the healthcare sector paperless. All health-related services can be availed through a single umbrella under the new system. Through the scheme, it is possible to get an OP ticket and hospital appointment online. The minister said patients can visit a doctor at their convenience through the electronic facility.