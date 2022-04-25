UK’s new airline signs deal with Trivandrum city firm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Flybe, Britain’s new regional airline, has struck a deal with Thiruvananthapuram-headquartered IBS Software for its next-gen, customer-friendly solution iFly Res which would serve as the backbone of the airline’s commercial operations.

The launch of the airline will generate hundreds of jobs in Birmingham, Belfast and elsewhere in the UK. The iFly Res platform will support Flybe with a string of customer-centric facilities, including an airline portal, a modern booking engine for consumers and a unique and comprehensive portal to drive indirect sales through a cost-effective channel with merchandising opportunities.

The airline’s passenger service system (PSS), providing sophisticated offer and order management capabilities, will be compatible with the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s standard.

“We are excited to be working with IBS Software to realise our goal of launching our new airline, growing and delivering a customer-focused system that merges retail capability with modern technology solutions,” said Dave Pflieger, CEO of Flybe”.

“The flexibility of this reservations system, along with an excellent partnership, made iFly Res the perfect choice for us,” he said. David Friderici, senior vice president and head of Aviation Passenger Solutions at IBS Software, said, “We are delighted to be supporting one of the UK’s newest airlines on its flight path into the skies.”