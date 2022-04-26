Heritage structures under threat

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The century-old South Palace and tourist amenities at Shankhumukham are under the threat of sea erosion, especially as construction of the diaphragm wall at Shankhumukham remains incomplete. The construction of the diaphragm wall was suspended after completing 350 metres, the required length for renovating the airport road.

Though the Irrigation Department has prepared a shore management plan to protect the beach, it will take a long time to implement the project. Meanwhile, residents are concerned about the safety of the palace and other heritage structures near the beach. An official associated with the diaphragm wall project said they haven’t received any proposal to extend the wall. “As per the remaining project, only the anchoring works of the diaphragm wall are remaining. We will complete the project within two or three weeks,” said an official.

The Airport-Shankhumukham Road Samrakshana Samiti convenor Elias John said after reopening the newly constructed road, the works of the diaphragm wall have been stalled. “Sea erosion triggered by cyclonic storms is becoming a regular affair in the capital. The state government stopped the construction of the diaphragm wall after completing just 350 metres.

This is going to adversely impact Shankhumukham beach and its tourism potential. Many heritage structures including south and north palace, two Arattu mandapam and Arattukadavu — the small pond at the beach — are facing severe sea erosion threat,” said Elias. According to him, the diaphragm wall needs to be extended on both sides to protect the entire beach. For more than three years, the beach has been closed to visitors.

“The local fishers community is also facing the neglect of authorities. The government and officials only cared about the airport road, and now it’s open. I approached the local MLA and ministers several times, but failed to get any result. Fisherfolks are living in fear of displacement. The entire shoreline is lying unprotected,” said Shankhumukham ward councillor Seraphine Freddy.