Silent Wheel 22 against noise pollution

As part of observing World Noise Awareness Day, a state-level cycle rally is being organised in the state on April 27.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of observing World Noise Awareness Day, a state-level cycle rally is being organised in the state on April 27. The rally is organised by the National Initiative For Safe Sound (NISS) Kerala in association with Indus Cycle Embassy. The cycle rally will be held in three zones covering Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kannur. Among the three zones, the Thiruvananthapuram chapter will have six woman cyclists. The six women Beena, Kavitha, Maya, Arya Nirmal, Priya Saroj and Ashtami Santhosh will start the cycle rally from the VJT Hall premises. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event. The Thiruvananthapuram chapter team will travel through Kollam-Kayamkulam-Thiruvalla- Kottayam-Thannermukkam-Alleppuzha and Kochi to spread the message of noise pollution. This will be the first long-distance cycle rally by women riders in Kerala. The team is expected to conclude the rally on May 1.

