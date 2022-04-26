UDF flays K-Rail for cutting Joseph’s name from debate panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision to remove Joseph C Mathew from the panel of SilverLine debate has come under flak from the UDF. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has alleged that the decision is political due to severe pressure. In a Facebook post, Satheesan recalled that the chief secretary himself had invited Mathew for Thursday’s debate and later due to the intervention of K-Rail authorities, his name was removed from the panel.

Terming K-Rail’s decision to remove the name of the former IT advisor to then chief minister V S Achuthanandan as “mysterious”, Satheesan demanded to know whether the K-Rail managing director is above the chief secretary. Rallying behind Mathew who is a regular social commentator in television debates, Satheesan said he has a firm stand on the SilverLine project’s ecology, economic and social impacts.

“There is nothing more to expect from the LDF government as its hallmark has been intolerance towards criticism. Even when Sasthra Sahitya Parishad and cultural and literary figures who owed allegiance to the Left camp and top CPI leaders’ children had expressed their apprehension against the SilverLine project, then the LDF government had shown intolerance,” said Satheesan. He also added that the narrow-minded thoughts of the government leaders can never be defended as they are not just Left, but hardcore Left.

PRELIMINARY FEASIBILITY REPORT PREPARED BY SYSTRA: ALOK VERMA

T’ puram: Alok Kumar Verma, who had overseen the preliminary feasibility study of the SilverLine project, has come out with a statement on the campaign of disinformation by the top officials of KRDCL and SYSTRA. He reiterated that the preliminary feasibility report was prepared by SYSTRA in terms of its consultancy contract with KRDCL. He said this is not a report of one person (Alok Kumar Verma) alone as it was prepared by a team of experts of SYSTRA.

“The original proposal of KRDCL to the railway board was for a broad gauge line. The railway board has not approved the standard gauge”, he said. He also said that SYSTRA examined the issue of gauge in detail considering the world practices, the policies of Indian Railway and the situation in Kerala and recommended that the line should be built on broad gauge as an integral part of the Indian Railway network. The debate on the SilverLine Project will be held at Taj Vivanta on Thursday at 11 am.