Group of school students clash at Kattakada

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at Kattakada KSRTC bus stand after a group of about 40 Plus-Two students of neighbouring schools clashed triggering panic among passengers. The incident started around 2.45pm and went on for about 30 minutes. The Kattakada police said students from Kulathummal, Neyyar Dam and Kanjiramkulam schools were involved in the clash. The violence was first reported inside the bus depot. As the clash continued, the public intervened and the group of students moved to the nearby shopping complex and resumed the fight.

The glass panel of an optical shop was shattered in the attack. The police said the students reached the bus stand after attending their board examination. To avoid detection, most of the students had changed their school uniforms and worn civil dresses. Some of the students, used iron rods, resulting in minor injuries to their rival group members.

The police said they have received a complaint from the optical shop owner regarding the damage. Though residents caught hold of four students and handed them over to the cops, the police released them to their parents as they could not find any evidence of their involvement in the violence.

“We scoured the CCTV visuals, but could not find any evidence to connect them to the violence. Though they were present in the area, they were not found to have any role in the attack against the shop. The boys were later released after their parents came to the station,” said a police officer.