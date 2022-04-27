STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legal Services Authority in Trivandrum to train ST students

In the first phase, 11 students from the ST communities will be trained for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) examination to be held in June.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Realising there is an inadequate representation of candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes in legal educationa and the need to break this pattern, the Thiruvananthapuram Legal Services Authority is launching ‘Niyama Gotram’. The initiative will train students from the Scheduled Tribes who are interested in pursuing a career in law. They will be prepared to attend various law entrance examinations held at the state and national level.

The training is being conducted by the district legal services authority in collaboration with the District Scheduled Tribes Development Department, Government Law College of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Law Academy Law College and Mar Gregorios College of Law.

In the first phase, 11 students from the ST communities will be trained for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) examination to be held in June. Niyama Gotram will be inaugurated by K Radhakrishnan, 
Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes at Dr Ambedkar Vidya Niketan CBSE Model School on Wednesday. 

MLA D K Murali will preside over the function. The District Legal Services Authority secretary and sub-judge K Vidhyadharan and Scheduled Tribes Development Department (ITDP) Project officer A Rahim will also be present at the inaugural event.

