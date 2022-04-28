Earth Day meeting held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To observe the Earth Day, a meeting of NGOs, quasi government, state agencies and students was held at the Centre for Environment and Development (CED). Former advisor to the Prime Minister T K A Nair inaugurated the meeting which had over 70 participants — both organisations and individuals.

The event was jointly organised by the State Council for Science, Technology and Environment Council, Center for Environment and Development, Nature’s Green Guardians Foundation, Vakkom Moulavi Foundation Trust and Citizens India Foundation.

The meeting, which came up with a number of innovative and practical action plans, was chaired by executive vice-president of the State Science, Technology and Environment Council K P Sudheer. The chief organiser, professor VK Damodaran, presented the outline of the tasks and areas to be coordinated through volunteer work. C P Aravindakshan, A Suhair and Babu Ambat moderated the event.