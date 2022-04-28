STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to limit file processing stages

The cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to limit the file processing stages in the secretariat.

Published: 28th April 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to limit the file processing stages in the secretariat. The move is based on the recommendation of the Administrative Reforms Commission and the subsequent discussions, said an official statement. 

The levels of file examination were fixed for officers between the ranks of under secretary and additional secretary, and formats were fixed for file examinations by secretaries, ministers and the chief minister. Important files will be examined by higher officers beginning with the rank of deputy secretary.

They include files pertaining to policy decisions, complaints affecting more than one person and subjects involving financial liability and complex legal issues. Department secretaries will be asked to issue orders fixing different stages of file examination in their offices, the statement said.It was the first cabinet meeting after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went to the US for treatment. The chief minister chaired the meeting virtually.

