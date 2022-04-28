STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Karamana-Killiyar cleaning in full swing    

As part of the city’s flood mitigation project, the cleaning and desilting activities at various spots on the Killiyar-Karamana river stretch is progressing at full swing.

Published: 28th April 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sediments accumulated in the Killiyar river being removed at Edapazhanji  on Wednesday | Express

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As part of the city’s flood mitigation project, the cleaning and desilting activities at various spots on the Killiyar-Karamana river stretch is progressing at full swing. Removal of sediments and silt from Killi river will ensure the river has enough room to flow and hence minimise the threat of flooding during the monsoon season. The state government has sanctioned `8 crore for phase I and phase II of the city flood project which will desilt and unclog stormwater drains, reconstruct side walls and ensure free flow of rivers passing through the city.

A senior official of the irrigation department said the department has identified around seven locations along the Karamana - Killiyar stretch within the city between Vazhayila and Pallathukadavu for the desilting — Thozhuvancode, Mannamoola, Manikanteswaram, Jagathy, Edappazhinji, Attukal and Thoppilkadavu. “There are delta formations (wetlands that form as rivers empty their water) along the banks, obstructing the natural river flow. We haven’t removed these in the past 10 years. So, during rain, flash floods in low lying areas have become common,” said the official. 

“The only problem is that this one-time cleaning will only help mitigate flood during the monsoon. Sustainable maintenance, collectively by local bodies and panchayats, is necessary for long-term solutions. They also need to prevent waste dumping in the river,” said the official.  The irrigation department is also cleaning the Thiruvallam canal, one of the most polluted water bodies in the capital city where no cleaning activities have taken place in the past three years. “It’s a major work and we have started cleaning with our silt pusher,” the official said, adding that the intermittent summer showers have adversely affected the cleaning process. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp