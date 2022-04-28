Karamana-Killiyar cleaning in full swing    

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As part of the city’s flood mitigation project, the cleaning and desilting activities at various spots on the Killiyar-Karamana river stretch is progressing at full swing. Removal of sediments and silt from Killi river will ensure the river has enough room to flow and hence minimise the threat of flooding during the monsoon season. The state government has sanctioned `8 crore for phase I and phase II of the city flood project which will desilt and unclog stormwater drains, reconstruct side walls and ensure free flow of rivers passing through the city.

A senior official of the irrigation department said the department has identified around seven locations along the Karamana - Killiyar stretch within the city between Vazhayila and Pallathukadavu for the desilting — Thozhuvancode, Mannamoola, Manikanteswaram, Jagathy, Edappazhinji, Attukal and Thoppilkadavu. “There are delta formations (wetlands that form as rivers empty their water) along the banks, obstructing the natural river flow. We haven’t removed these in the past 10 years. So, during rain, flash floods in low lying areas have become common,” said the official.

“The only problem is that this one-time cleaning will only help mitigate flood during the monsoon. Sustainable maintenance, collectively by local bodies and panchayats, is necessary for long-term solutions. They also need to prevent waste dumping in the river,” said the official. The irrigation department is also cleaning the Thiruvallam canal, one of the most polluted water bodies in the capital city where no cleaning activities have taken place in the past three years. “It’s a major work and we have started cleaning with our silt pusher,” the official said, adding that the intermittent summer showers have adversely affected the cleaning process.