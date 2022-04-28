Multiple thefts rattle Trivandrum residents

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Last week, the CCTV camera footage from a house on Sreerangam Lane at B Street in Sasthamangalam, one of the prime locations in the city, showed a middle-aged man in the guise of a person seeking financial help breaking into a house in broad daylight and leaving the premises with a bag. Soon, residents were alerted about thieves on the prowl in the guise of needy people and as door-to-door vendors.

A few weeks back, the city police arrested a 19-year-old for being allegedly involved in several vehicle thefts. The cops caught him from Thampanoor while riding a motorcycle he had apparently stolen from the Fort police station limits. He confessed that he had stolen many vehicles from Thenmala in Kollam. The youth also admitted that he had broken into several shops and stolen money. The police revealed that he was part of a gang involved in various crimes in the capital city.

A month back, TNIE had reported theft attempts in Sasthamangalam and that residents had been in panic after they spotted two men jumping the compound walls of a few houses in the wee hours. Despite intensifying police patrolling, the culprits are still at large.“After the incident, I had lodged a complaint with the Museum police station and night patrolling was intensified. Last week, the CCTV visuals showed a person roaming around my house at 1.30am,” said Renjith Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Sreerangam Lane.

Unsafe during day

While 20 theft cases have were registered in Thiruvananthapuram in the last two months, many theft attempts are also being reported from different parts of the city. As per the latest data with the State Crime Records Bureau, the state recorded 615 theft and 118 robbery cases in January and February this year. Last year, 3,086 theft cases were reported and the total number of robberies was 793.

This has left residents worried, who point out that the incidents are taking place in broad daylight, despite the presence of the police patrol units. Federation of Residents’ Associations of Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) president Indiralayam Hari said, “Those involved in the theft cases are mostly culprits who had been into such crimes earlier and had got bail. They roam around in residential areas and observe the residents and try to break into a house when they get an opportunity. Many such incidents were reported in different parts of the city recently. The only way to nab these culprits is with the help of the CCTV camera visuals. However, it is impossible to install CCTV cameras everywhere. We need to spread awareness among the residents so that they are become careful while letting strangers into their premises.”

WHAT POLICE SAY

Officials of the Medical College police station said a vehicle theft case was reported in the station limits recently and a youth who was found stealing a bike was apprehended. However, they claim that the number of theft cases has reduced after the pandemic. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said, “Though incidents of thefts and break-ins have been reported, the number is not alarming. There are currently 750 residents’ associations in the city and we have been regularly organising both online and offline meetings with the association members. Awareness programmes are also being conducted in various police station limits with the residents’ associations to alert them about the increasing crimes. Patrolling has also been intensified at places where more crimes are being reported.”

Elderly more vulnerable

The FRAT president added that most of the people these days are confined to their own houses and have no contact with their neighbours, which is the reason why most of the crimes such as murders, burglaries and robberies go unnoticed. “The people who usually fall prey to these crimes are senior citizens who are mostly confined to their houses. We have been creating awareness among the residents, especially the senior citizens. Discussions have also been held with the police officers to come up with measures to ensure the safety of the residents,” said Hari. Sasthamangalam ward councillor S Madhusoodanan Nair said he was alerted a few weeks back about residents spotting several persons flashing light and jumping compound walls of houses at night. However, he said he wasn’t aware of the recent theft reported in Sasthamangalam.