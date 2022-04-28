NIA grills two persons who made guns

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday questioned the two persons arrested by the Vattappara police for allegedly making guns. Aseem, of Cheeranikkara, and Surendran, of Aryanadu, were arrested on Tuesday.

The NIA sleuths interrogated them to ascertain whether the incident had any larger ramification. “The officers inquired whether the suspects had supplied guns to other criminals,” said a police source.Nedumangad DySP M K Zulfikar confirmed the reports of the NIA questioning the two.

He said, during the preliminary probe, no information has cropped up regarding the two being involved in any anti-national activities. Other police sources said Surendran possessed a gun licence, which was issued to his father.