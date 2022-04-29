STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM’s Nava Kerala post-doctoral fellowships to be given on May 18

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the selection process for the two-year fellowship was completed.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala post-doctoral fellowships, instituted to promote research that helps in the overall development and modernisation of the state, will be conferred on 77 researchers on May 18. 

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the selection process for the two-year fellowship was completed. The fellowship intends to promote the best research ideas in social, economic, agricultural and industrial sectors that also are in tune with the objectives of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

The fellowship provides `50,000 in the first year for full-time research and Rs 1 lakh in the second year. If necessary, the research period will be further extended by another year. The highest number of fellowships are in Life Science (21), followed by Chemical Science (10) and Climate Change & Geological Studies (8). It was after seeking the views of expert committees in each discipline that the Kerala State Higher Education Council recommended the researchers to be awarded the fellowship.

