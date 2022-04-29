Dengue cases on rise in Capital

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dengue cases spiking in the capital due to intermittent summer rain .43 dengue cases reported since January .Corp scales up cleaning activities as part of the pre-monsoon sanitation drive

The frequent summer rain has led to an exponential rise in the mosquito population, making the capital city more vulnerable to communicable diseases. According to health authorities, many parts of the district, especially those under the corporation limits, have become focal points for dengue cases. Data from the corporation’s health wing reveals that, alarmingly, over 10 out of 100 households in the district are acting as breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Around 43 cases of dengue have been reported within the corporation limits since January with a majority reported in recent weeks. On Monday and Tuesday, six dengue cases were reported in the district. Pulayanarkotta, Pattom, Peroorkada and Poovar reported the most cases.According to experts, the state must prepare itself to face a larger outbreak in the coming weeks. In 2017, Kerala recorded the highest number of dengue deaths in the country and Thiruvananthapuram recorded the most number of cases in the state. A total of 21,993 dengue cases and 165 deaths were reported in Kerala in 2017. Of this, nearly 9,000 were reported from Thiruvananthapuram.

Experts are warning of a similar situation this year as well, as studies point towards a likelihood of such massive outbreaks repeating every four to five years. “Due to the Covid pandemic, fewer cases of communicable infections were reported in the past two years. Now, the situation has changed. The entire city is now under the threat of vector-borne diseases, especially dengue. We have stepped up surveillance. Houses have many mosquito breeding grounds — indoors and outdoors — and hence, household-level intervention is key,” said a senior official of the district medical office (DMO).

The trend of keeping indoor gardens and plants picked up during the pandemic and this is also contributing to an increase in mosquito population. “People are hesitant to let us into their homes. Hardly anyone follows guidelines,” said an official at the DMO. Around 20 cases of scrub typhus — a mite-borne infectious disease — have also been reported in the corporation area since January. “The disease is common among people who work outdoors. However, even those living in high rise buildings are contracting it now, possibly from pet animals like cats,” said the official.

Corp’s cleaning activities

The corporation has scaled up cleaning activities as part of its pre-monsoon sanitation drive. It has procured around 200 battery-operated power sprayers and 57 fog machines for source reduction activities. A senior official of the corporation said the civic body has already purchased bacillus subtilis, pyrethrin and organophosphorus insecticides — chemicals used for mosquito eradication and fogging. Technical malathion has also been sourced to equip the biological disaster management unit.

“We will soon start mosquito eradication drives in low lying areas that are vulnerable to flash floods and subsequent spread of communicable diseases. Training sessions for workers are already underway,” said the official. The corporation is also planning house visits to sensitise residents and to carry out source reduction activities after a hiatus of two years. “We are constituting teams for this. The activities will kick off from next week,” an official said.

Expertspeak

Dr Anish T S, assistant professor of community medicine at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, said mosquitoes that breed indoors are highly dangerous. “Surveillance is key and focal outbreaks should be handled locally as the infected adult-mosquito density would be more in these areas. We must keep track of the disease count, identify vulnerable households and carry out mosquito eradication measures,” said Anish.

He said Type 1 and 2 dengue are the common viruses reported in the state. “We need regular virological analysis to identify if other strains — type 3 and 4 — are getting reported. If they are, the outbreaks will be bigger,” he said, adding that dengue detection facilities should be decentralised. “Detection kits/cards should be made available at every PHC to help improve surveillance,” he said.

Warning

Experts warn of a dengue outbreak similar to that of 2017 in state

21,993 Cases in 2017*9,000 cases reported ian T’Puram in 2017

165 Deaths-On Monday and Tuesday, six dengue cases were reported in the district

*Highest in India