Manual de-weeding of Vellayani lake begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Adani Foundation, along with Venganoor grama panchayat and NGO Neerthadakam, has kicked off a de-weeding drive in Vellayani lake. The programme was attended by over 200 employees of various departments of Adani -Vizhinjam Port, volunteers, grama panchayat officials, residents associations, environmental activists, sports clubs, arts clubs, freshwater fish farmers, Kudumbasree members and residents of the panchayat.

The manual de-weeding of water hyacinth began on Wednesday. The drive is being held as a prelude to the upcoming 30 days mechanised de-weeding programme that aims to de-weed the lake, which has been filled with water hyacinth.

Mechanised clearing mode is proposed to start from next week and continue for the next 30 days. The de -weeding was held in Venganoor grama panchayat area. Mechanised de-weeding of hyacinth will be initiated in the coming week under the leadership of the grama panchayat. The major share of working capital will be given by Adani Foundation through its employee volunteering programme.