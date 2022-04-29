Never-ending woes of Rajaji Nagar colony 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The residents of Rajaji Nagar colony, located in the heart of the city, are having a hard time due to summer rain and leaking drains. The moment it rains, the colony gets inundated with rain water and sewage from leaking drainage pipes laid beneath the ground, making it difficult for people to even leave their houses.



Though the residents staged a protest recently to draw the attention of the authorities’ concerned to their plight, nothing has changed.

The colony has around 1,000 houses occupied by more than 2,000 families. Though the houses were renovated under the EMS Housing Scheme some years ago, the continuous flooding has damaged the structures. Adding to their worries are the health hazards posed by the sewage that keeps leaking from the pipes. Senior citizens and children residing in the colony are especially at risk.

The residents submitted several complaints about the unhygienic conditions in the area, but the authorities concerned have hardly taken any steps to help them. So, whenever it rains, the residents are forced to shift to their relatives’ homes located outside the colony.

Sandhya C, who stays near the anganwadi in the area, said she had to shift her aunt from the colony after rain inundated the area recently. “The drainage works were completed just a week ago. However, the pipes have started leaking again and sewage is now flowing on the road,” she said. She said the area has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and residents are at risk of contracting diseases such as dengue and malaria. “Temporary drainage works will not solve our problems,” she said.

Unni, a former resident, said leaking drains are a long pending issue at the colony. “After every rain, water and waste clog the drains. When I lived there, we submitted several complaints to the authorities, but to no availDue to the prevailing unhygienic conditions, many residents like me have left the colony,” he said. However, Thampanoor ward councillor Harikumar said drainage works at hte colony had been completed. “Now, there is no issue in the area,” he said.