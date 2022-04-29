Students to get skill training loans without any collateral 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students undergoing skill training programmes conducted by ASAP Kerala or any other Central or state government-recognised agencies can now get loans ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. The loans are being provided to students undergoing National Skills Qualifications Framework or National Skill Development Corporation courses.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu launched the loan here on Wednesday. The loan will be provided by Canara Bank without any collateral.