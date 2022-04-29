STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Students to get skill training loans without any collateral 

The loans are being provided to students undergoing National Skills Qualifications Framework or National Skill Development Corporation courses. 

Published: 29th April 2022 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2022 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students undergoing skill training programmes conducted by ASAP Kerala or any other Central or state government-recognised agencies can now get loans ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. The loans are being provided to students undergoing National Skills Qualifications Framework or National Skill Development Corporation courses. 

Higher Education Minister R Bindu launched the loan here on Wednesday. The loan will be provided by Canara Bank without any collateral. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp