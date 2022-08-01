Four held for possessing 70g of MDMA in Thiruvananthapurma's Aakkulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four people, including a woman, were arrested by Sreekaryam police for possession of 70g of synthetic drug MDMA. The contraband that could fetch up to `10 lakh in retail market was seized from a house near Aakkulam on Sunday.

The arrested are Ashkar, 40, of Panoor in Kannur; Sharon, 26, of Aakkulam; Fahad, 36, of Koduvally and Seena, 26, of Keezhattingal. The police said Ashkar had rented the house last month after he moved out of his earlier rented house near Thumba.

He had to leave the house at Thumba after the police raided it based on a tipoff that drug was stored there. However, the police failed to recover drugs from there. Since then, the police were maintaining a close watch on Ashkar. The police got a tip off suggesting that Ashkar and his group members had stored drugs at the new house.

The police said the rest of the arrested, including the woman, were carriers. The drugs were sourced from Bengaluru and brought to the state in inter-state buses.

