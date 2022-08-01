Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Four held for possessing 70g of MDMA in Thiruvananthapurma's Aakkulam

The arrested are Ashkar, 40, of Panoor in Kannur; Sharon, 26, of Aakkulam; Fahad, 36, of Koduvally and Seena, 26, of Keezhattingal. 

Published: 01st August 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Four people, including a woman, were arrested by Sreekaryam police for possession of 70g of synthetic drug MDMA. The contraband that could fetch up to `10 lakh in retail market was seized from a house near Aakkulam on Sunday.

The arrested are Ashkar, 40, of Panoor in Kannur; Sharon, 26, of Aakkulam; Fahad, 36, of Koduvally and Seena, 26, of Keezhattingal. The police said Ashkar had rented the house last month after he moved out of his earlier rented house near Thumba.

He had to leave the house at Thumba after the police raided it based on a tipoff that drug was stored there. However, the police failed to recover drugs from there. Since then, the police were maintaining a close watch on Ashkar. The police got a tip off suggesting that Ashkar and his group members had stored drugs at the new house.

The police said the rest of the arrested, including the woman, were carriers. The drugs were sourced from Bengaluru and brought to the state in inter-state buses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrested Drugd MDMA Contraband Aakkulam
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp