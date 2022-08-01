Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Uncertainty continues over street light installation on NH-66 bypass

Though these street light poles were erected for the past two months, the lights were not on due to delay in providing power connection.

Published: 01st August 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Street lights (Photo | EPS)

Street lights (Photo | EPS)

By K Krishnachand
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty looms large over the installation of street lights on NH-66 bypass through Public Private Participation (PPP) model. Though the city corporation has submitted a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for approval with provisions of providing advertisement hoardings, the highway authority is yet to take a final call. With this, the street lights installation will not be a reality soon.

Meanwhile, the power connection for the existing 70 street lights installed by the NHAI on the median near Lords hospital junction and Thampuranmukku will be given soon and it is expected to be lit within two weeks. Though these street light poles were erected for the past two months, the lights were not on due to delay in providing power connection. The approval and further maintenance of the lights need to be overseen by the civic body. 

NHAI project director P Pradeep said the corporation has given only a letter instead of a proposal. “To get approval for the street light installation, we need a detailed proposal. But the corporation had sent us only a letter. This is not sufficient. However, I have informed them to send a detailed proposal, “ he said. 

Initially, the corporation had submitted the proposal to erect 120 light poles, with provision for ads, from Technopark Phase-III to Mukkola near the proposed link road to the under-construction Vizhinjam International Container Terminal. But the NHAI had rejected it. Then in the revised proposal, the corporation suggested the installation of 1,100 double-armed streetlight poles on the highway’s median with a 20m gap between the poles or 2,200 single-arm streetlights on either side of the 26km highway stretch. 

However, NHAI did not give a reply to this proposal so far. Corporation officials said that they can go ahead with inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) from private players only if the NHAI accepts the proposal. The corporation decided to go with the PPP model as the installation of lights will cost a huge amount. 

Corporation secretary Binu Francis told TNIE that the corporation sent the proposal including the revenue-sharing model for the next 10 years in detail when the NHAI sought a detailed proposal. “We have sent a proposal including all the details. There is nothing more to be included in that. The NHAI needs to take a final call on approving our proposal. Similarly, the corporation is ready to bear the expenses of maintaining street lights. For the existing 70 street lights as well, we are maintaining the lights and bearing the cost of electricity charge. The NHAI needs to tell their contractor to approach KSEB and get the power connection done. However, we did not get any information from NHAI, “ he said. 

Two months ago, the NHAI conducted a trial run of lighting the existing 70 lamps. The Kazhakootam-Mukkola  stretch is an important corridor as it is flanked by many IT companies, research institutions, apartment complexes, malls and showrooms. Earlier, the NHAI had rejected the corporation’s letter requesting the installation of street lights via the PPP model and sought a formal proposal instead. Business groups such as Lulu and Adani had evinced interest to install street lights if the corporation invites EOI.

Revised proposal
The corporation suggested installation of 1,100 double-armed streetlight poles on the highway’s median with a 20m gap between the poles or 2,200 single-arm streetlights on either side of the 26km highway stretch in the revised proposal. Corporation secretary Binu Francis said the corporation sent the proposal including the revenue-sharing model for the next 10 years in detail

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Public Private Participation Street Lights Installation
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp