Uncertainty continues over street light installation on NH-66 bypass

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Uncertainty looms large over the installation of street lights on NH-66 bypass through Public Private Participation (PPP) model. Though the city corporation has submitted a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for approval with provisions of providing advertisement hoardings, the highway authority is yet to take a final call. With this, the street lights installation will not be a reality soon.

Meanwhile, the power connection for the existing 70 street lights installed by the NHAI on the median near Lords hospital junction and Thampuranmukku will be given soon and it is expected to be lit within two weeks. Though these street light poles were erected for the past two months, the lights were not on due to delay in providing power connection. The approval and further maintenance of the lights need to be overseen by the civic body.

NHAI project director P Pradeep said the corporation has given only a letter instead of a proposal. “To get approval for the street light installation, we need a detailed proposal. But the corporation had sent us only a letter. This is not sufficient. However, I have informed them to send a detailed proposal, “ he said.

Initially, the corporation had submitted the proposal to erect 120 light poles, with provision for ads, from Technopark Phase-III to Mukkola near the proposed link road to the under-construction Vizhinjam International Container Terminal. But the NHAI had rejected it. Then in the revised proposal, the corporation suggested the installation of 1,100 double-armed streetlight poles on the highway’s median with a 20m gap between the poles or 2,200 single-arm streetlights on either side of the 26km highway stretch.

However, NHAI did not give a reply to this proposal so far. Corporation officials said that they can go ahead with inviting Expression of Interest (EOI) from private players only if the NHAI accepts the proposal. The corporation decided to go with the PPP model as the installation of lights will cost a huge amount.

Corporation secretary Binu Francis told TNIE that the corporation sent the proposal including the revenue-sharing model for the next 10 years in detail when the NHAI sought a detailed proposal. “We have sent a proposal including all the details. There is nothing more to be included in that. The NHAI needs to take a final call on approving our proposal. Similarly, the corporation is ready to bear the expenses of maintaining street lights. For the existing 70 street lights as well, we are maintaining the lights and bearing the cost of electricity charge. The NHAI needs to tell their contractor to approach KSEB and get the power connection done. However, we did not get any information from NHAI, “ he said.

Two months ago, the NHAI conducted a trial run of lighting the existing 70 lamps. The Kazhakootam-Mukkola stretch is an important corridor as it is flanked by many IT companies, research institutions, apartment complexes, malls and showrooms. Earlier, the NHAI had rejected the corporation’s letter requesting the installation of street lights via the PPP model and sought a formal proposal instead. Business groups such as Lulu and Adani had evinced interest to install street lights if the corporation invites EOI.

