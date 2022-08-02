Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A rich tribute to Cartoonist Shankar on his 120th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Maneesh Kumar is a 12th standard student. For him, the cartoon exhibition is a completely new experience. He has a passion for painting and cartoons. However, the cartoons of the legendary Shankar (K Shankaran Pillai) have been a perplexing experience for him. ‘’It was a mesmerising experience for me. I have always liked cartoons. However, when I see these types of cartoons, I wonder how one beautifully and sarcastically conveys the big picture’’, said Maneesh.

Maneesh was visiting the two-day cartoon exhibition, which was inaugurated by Kerala chief secretary V P Joy, on Sunday, at the Ayyankali Hall, to commemorate the 120th birth anniversary of cartoonist Shankar.  He was one of the renowned cartoonists known for his humour and sarcasm, and the most relevant cartoonist of all time. Born in Kerala, he began his career as a freelance cartoonist and later as a lead cartoonist in the Hindustan Times, which he left after 15 years of service and he started India’s first sarcastic magazine ‘Shankar’s weekly’. The magazine was known for its sarcastic essays and cartoons, which were highly popular among students. “A sarcastic cartoon has always been an inspiration for any democratic society,” said Varsha B, a first-year journalism student.

The exhibition, organised by Public Relations Department and Kerala Cartoon Academy, had displayed 75 cartoons by Shankar. Cartoons that take a satirical look at the Emergency era, economic liberalisation, stock market scams, Indo-USSR relations, the era of Cold War, and the creation of the Non-Alignment Movement, and many other creations, which explain the plight in a more humorous way.

The legendary cartoonist once said, ‘’We should laugh at everything which is meant to be laughed at.’’ Laugh of various hues dawned on the faces of onlookers who had been looking at the walls of Ayyankali Hall where the cartoons were displayed. Lakshmi Balachandran, a ninth standard student who was at the exhibition, was seen jotting down notes once her laughter settled down. ‘’It is my first time at an exhibition. It was a pleasant experience. These lessons will help me develop my creativity,” she said.

