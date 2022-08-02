Mayor Arya Rajendran in soup over caste-based sports teams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A proposal to build sports teams for Thiruvananthapuram corporation has come under attack over a provision to field teams on the basis of caste.On Sunday, Mayor S Arya Rajendran posted on her Facebook page that the corporation will form two sports teams, one for the general category and the other for the SC/ST category.

Squads are proposed to be formed for boys and girls in football, handball, volleyball, basketball and athletics, with each team comprising 25 members. But triggering a row, the mayor posted that each sport will have separate teams in the general category and the SC/ST category for both boys and girls. “The corporation will provide them with the necessary training and the teams will participate in various sports competitions to be held in the capital city on behalf of the corporation. The plan is to make this a permanent system,” her post said.

To put in place a comprehensive plan for the purpose, discussions will soon be held with sportspersons, fans, and experts in the field of sports and government systems, the mayor said.However, the proposal invited widespread criticism on social media, with many terming the mayor’s action unjustifiable. Writer Sunny M Kapikkad, who works for the welfare of backward communities, told reporters that the mayor had humiliated the SC/ST community through the “discrimination”. He also demanded the mayor withhold such a decision.

Meanwhile, the mayor told TNIE that the teams will train together and there will be no discrimination.

“The teams were categorised to ensure funds for SC/ST and general categories. So there is no discrimination,” Arya said. She pointed out that the corporation has been organising training sessions in football, volleyball, basketball and athletics under the project heads ‘Kalari’ (general) and ‘Kalari’ (SC) for years.

“Girl students from government-aided schools with an aptitude for sports are selected for training through trials. As part of the annual plan, projects are implemented using the General Fund and SC Fund. More children can be given opportunities when general or SC funds are used as per government norms,” the mayor said in a clarification posted on Facebook on Monday evening.

The idea is to train all selected children together and form a team for the municipality in each event, she pointed out. The mayor also referred to the earlier statement that further discussion and expansion are required on the proposal.“We are confident this will turn out to be a very comprehensive project. It is not the right position to try to undermine such a project by making it controversial,” Arya wrote.

