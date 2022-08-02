New landmark in Capital, APJ Abdul Kalam Park now open for public

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The APJ Abdul Kalam Park, touted as the new landmark in the capital, is now open to the public. Located near Technopark and VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre), it has a 750m long cycle track and stretches over one kilometre. The park was constructed at a cost of `5.5 crores under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme and its phase I was inaugurated in 2020.

Apart from the cycle track, the park offers various other facilities and features, including toilet blocks, children’s park, open gym, nutritional park, herb garden and many others.“The land used to be a waste dump before and the project was drawn up during the term of the previous council. Kazhakootam is one of the fastest growing parts of the city and lack of open spaces is a huge crisis for people living in high-rises. This space would be a huge relief for the residents living in flats, especially those belonging to the IT sector,” said an official of the engineering wing.

Though the life-size statue of APJ Abdul Kalam was one of the main components of the project, the park was inaugurated without installation of the statue.“Tender has been invited and the statue of the APJ Abdul Kalam is one of the four statues being planned by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL). The statue would be completed within six months,” an official said.

Owing to disputes over land many components of the project were shelved. “After the project’s launch, many private parties disputed claiming to have title deeds. Hence we had to shelve a few components,” the official said. The VSSC handed over 16 cents of land to the city corporation for the project.

