New Thiruvananthapuram collector takes charge declaring rainy holiday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Geromic George assumed charges as the new collector of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges, due to the red alert warning by the IMD. Previously, Geromic was serving as the joint commissioner of the land revenue department.

With the district on high alert because of heavy rains, the new collector had a challenging day at the office on day one. He said the priority would be disaster management, especially for rain-related calamities. He said review meetings would be held to assess the situation in the district.

Hailing from Pala in Kottayam, Geromic entered the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2015. He has served in several departments, including the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Kerala Maritime Board, Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Kerala Youth Leadership Academy, Sports Kerala Foundation, and State Land Board and Commissionerate of Land Revenue

