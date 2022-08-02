Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum player leads Indian masters’ tennis team

M S Krishnakumar from Trivandrum Tennis Club is the captain of Indian masters’ tennis team competing at the ITF World Tennis Masters’ Tour championship being held in Portugal.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M S Krishnakumar from Trivandrum Tennis Club is the captain of Indian masters’ tennis team competing at the ITF World Tennis Masters’ Tour championship being held in Portugal. The team reached Lisbon on Saturday and the championship began on Sunday.

Krishnakumar, Swarandeep Singh Dhodi, Kamlesh Shukla and Narendra Singh Choudhari represents India in the 40-plus category. Last year, he captained the Indian team in International Tennis Federation (ITF) Young Seniors Tennis World Team Championships at Umag, Croatia.

A native of Manacaud, 43-year old Krishna Kumar is employed as a section officer in the finance department at the secretariat. An ardent fan of Roger Federer, Krishnakumar had won bronze medal for Kerala in the National Games held in 2015. The ongoing tournament will conclude on Friday.

