Govt sloth leaves railway culvert in clogged mess 

The proposal to clean the 145-metre-long culvert under the railway tracks at Thampanoor continues to drag on. And the area is now vulnerable to flooding.

Published: 03rd August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

A man wades through the waterlogged Thampanoor Road | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposal to clean the 145-metre-long culvert under the railway tracks at Thampanoor continues to drag on. And the area is now vulnerable to flooding. The irrigation department had proposed to clear and desilt the culvert last year. However, according to officials, the government is yet to approve the proposal. 

“Decongesting the culvert is important for flood mitigation and ensuring the smooth flow of stormwater. As part of the city flood project, the corporation dredged the entire stormwater networks and canals and removed tonnes of silts. Despite heavy rain, stormwater drains didn’t overflow. That means the work was effective. However, the culvert remains the only bottleneck,” said an official with the irrigation department. 

Unlike previous years, flood mitigation works were launched simultaneously at all major canals and stormwater drains as part of the city flood project. Though the state government has sanctioned `8 crore for the city flood project, it did not include cleaning of the railway culvert.

“We placed a proposal worth Rs 15 lakh in September last year. The work requires specialised labour and equipment,” the official added.The last time it was cleaned was eight years ago as part of Operation Anantha. Though the culvert is only 145 metres, it took nearly two months and 1 35 lakh to clean it up last time,” the official added.  

The official said labourers cannot work more than two hours daily since the culvert is heavily congested. 
“We don’t know the quantity of silt and garbage accumulated inside. The fund, Rs 15 lakh, may not be sufficient. We will know the actual cost only after launching the work. The contractor who did the job earlier can be roped in this year, too,” the official added. 

