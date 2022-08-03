No caste-based sports teams in corp, says mayor Arya Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the controversial Facebook post on forming sports teams for the corporation on the basis of caste, Mayor S Arya Rajendran on Tuesday clarified that there would only be one official team and the civic body would utilise funds for two categories (general and SC) for the same based on government norms. The training will be held together, and the corporation is planning to impart training to 25 more members following the positive feedback from people, she said.

“Local self-governments receive funding each year as part of People’s Plan project. As part of the project, we used to receive funds for the welfare of SC community and general category. The funds from general category can be used for the welfare of SC/ST communities as well. But the funds from the SC community can be used for members of that community only. So the corporation will have only one official team, and the training of members will be held together. Hence my Facebook post was misinterpreted,” the Mayor said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The Mayor said that 25 more members would be given training so that they can be included in the team. It will be held on August 13 and 14 at Poojappura ground. “Though the corporation has already given training to 25 children from Classes V to X, we will give training to 25 more children. We got many phone calls from parents saying that they wanted their children to be included in the team. The training is being led by Kerala Sports Council and a meeting will be held this month-end comprising all experts in sports to discuss the plan of action for the team,” Mayor said.

The Mayor hinted that the single team would be gender-neutral and that the total fund allotted for the project is `50 lakh.The city corporation has rolled out a project ‘Nagarasabha Janangalilekku’ (Corporation reaches out to the public) to hear the complaints of people about corruption involving its staff at the zonal offices. The project is part of the corporation’s new mission of corruption-free governance.The first hearing will be held on August 5 at Sreekaryam zonal office at 9 am. The Mayor will hear the complaints till 1 pm. During the hearing, the corporation will address people’s concerns and grievances. The hearing will also be held at zonal offices.

