Rainfall weakens in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district is slowly returning to normalcy in many places after the rain subsided on Tuesday. However, incessant rain continued in the hilly regions of the district. The water level in rivers and floodwater in low-lying areas started receding after the rain weakened in the morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain on Wednesday, ranging from 115.6 millimetres to 204.4 millimetres in the district. The IMD also forecast rain on Thursday as well, from 64.5 millimetres to 115.5 millimetres. District collector Geromic George has declared an orange alert on Wednesday and a yellow alert on Thursday. He also advised residents living in low-lying areas, near river banks, and near places that are vulnerable to landslides and mudslides to remain vigilant.

Dist-level review meeting held

A district-level review meeting held at the collectorate led by ministers assessed that there has been no heavy damage and the situation is under control. At a press conference held after the review meeting, Antony Raju, the minister in charge of the district, said that with the coordination of various departments, the efforts to deal with rain havoc are continuing strongly. The minister said that the departments concerned would accurately assess the damage and speed up the provision of compensation.Minister V Sivankutty said that control rooms are working 24 hours in the taluk centres and the crisis arising after the rains will be solved without delay.

Two relief camps

Two relief camps are currently functioning in Nedumangad and Kattakkada taluks. At Nedumangad, 19 families have been shifted to the camp and 20 families have been shifted to relatives’ houses. In Kattakada taluk, two members of a family were shifted to the camp. Officials of various departments have provided all necessary assistance, including medical assistance, to the evacuees. At present, the crop damage is estimated at `87 lakh. The shutters of Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara dams have been opened. The current water level in Neyyar dam is 83.46 ft. The water level in all dams is being monitored accurately. Shutters will be closed in the event of a low water level. Rapid Action Force is also ready under the leadership of KSEB. Round-the-clock control rooms of the district administration, city corporation, and fire and rescue services are still operational. Electricity-related complaints can be reported over phone- 9496010101. 1912 can be contacted for power supply complaints.

Fishing activities banned

From Tuesday to Thursday, the IMD and the National Oceanic Research Centre have issued a warning that there is a possibility of rough seas and high waves in the Arabian Sea and nearby areas. Extra caution should be exercised as there is a possibility of strong waves of 3 to 3.3 m off the Kerala coast. The collector informed that no fishing activity should be conducted in the Arabian Sea till Thursday under any circumstances. The Fisheries Department and Coast Guard should pay special attention in this regard.

Special instructions

In the event of heavy rain warning, it is necessary for people to move to safer places and they have to cooperate with the instructions of the authorities

People living in danger zones should be careful as storm surge is likely to be strong along coastal areas.

Poles/boards standing in danger in private and public areas should be secured and trees should be trimmed.

Under no circumstances should one cross rivers, bathe in rivers or other water bodies, fish or during heavy rain

Viewing, taking selfies, or crowding on bridges or structures above water bodies are not allowed

