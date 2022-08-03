Trivandrum hosts Russia education fair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Top universities from Russia participated in the 23rd education fair organised by the Russian House in the capital city.

The event witnessed the participation of universities such as Moscow State University of Psychology and Education, Moscow State University of Civil Engineering (National Research University), Ulyanovsk State Technical University, Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University, Astrakhan State University, Orenburg State Medical University, Mari State University, Perm State Medical University and Moscow Region State University.

Students received guidance directly from the university representatives. Many of the students also got on-spot admission during the event. Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation and Director of the Russian House Ratheesh C Nair, vice-chairman Rus Education retired air marshal Pawan Kapoor and managing director of Rus Education Syed I Rigan also took part in the event.

