Govt asks cooperatives to repay unspent social security pension to KSSPL

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cash-strapped state government has strictly asked cooperatives assigned with home delivery of social security pension to repay unspent funds to the Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL) within 10 days of the last payment date Several cooperatives had ignored the same demand made earlier. The home delivery of social security pension is done through primary agricultural credit societies and other cooperatives.

The finance department had reported that several societies were not keen on repaying the unspent money. A society was found to have kept above four lakh rupees for three months as against the instruction to repay unspent money within 10 days. An order issued by the finance department in late July this year said repayment after 10 days would require special permission from the KSSPL manager.

The cooperatives will have to pay 7.5% annual interest for illegally held funds. This will be deducted from the incentive for next month. Even one day’s delay will attract one month’s interest as penalty.Welfare pension fund boards submitting proposal for a month’s pension payment will have to submit a utilisation certificate for the previous month’s fund as well, the order said. The panchayat director has been asked to ensure that deceased beneficiaries are removed from the list on time.

The finance department is implementing the pilot phase of biometric authentication for home delivery of social security pension in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.The government will go for a statewide expansion if the pilot phase covering six cooperative societies is successful. The fingerprint-based identification is to keep a tab on unspent funds with societies and also to prevent misappropriation of funds by distribution agents.

Embezzlement of funds by collection agents was reported from different districts. In most cases, collection agents siphoned off the money by faking the signatures of beneficiaries, including deceased persons. About twenty-five lakh of the total 52 lakh beneficiaries are given pension at their homes.

