By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Secretariat Association has elected its office-bearers for 2022-23.Irshad M S was elected as president, K Binod general secretary, K M Anil Kumar treasurer, and D Anil Kumar and A Sudheer vice-presidents.

The new secretaries are Latheesh B D haran, Reeja N and Govind G R. Ranjish Kumar R, Sunil Kumar S, Arun M S, Ajith Sam Johns, K Jayakumar, Jaseer M M, James Mathew, Meera S S, Satheesh B and Reji N are the new executive committee members.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Secretariat Association has elected its office-bearers for 2022-23.Irshad M S was elected as president, K Binod general secretary, K M Anil Kumar treasurer, and D Anil Kumar and A Sudheer vice-presidents. The new secretaries are Latheesh B D haran, Reeja N and Govind G R. Ranjish Kumar R, Sunil Kumar S, Arun M S, Ajith Sam Johns, K Jayakumar, Jaseer M M, James Mathew, Meera S S, Satheesh B and Reji N are the new executive committee members.