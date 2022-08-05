3 disguised as cat sellers held for drug peddling in Kerala's Kovalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kovalam police have arrested three youths who were engaged in drug peddling under the pretext of selling exotic foreign cat breeds.

Anas, 23, of Nisam, 26, of Poonthura, and Jinson Joseph, 28, of Thodupuzha were arrested after they were found to be in possession of MDMA and drug tablets. Police found out that the trio had taken a room in a hotel in Kovalam disguised as cat sellers.

They even carried a cat with them to hoodwink the police. Acting on a tip-off, police rounded them up and later arrested them after the trio spilled beans on their purpose of visiting the beach.

The police said Jinson had forcefully taken away three cats from a house in Thodupuzha after the house owner failed to pay back the money that he had owed him. Thodupuzha police had registered a case on the basis of a complaint from the house owner.

