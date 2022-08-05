Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Heavy rain: Thiruvananthapuram district administration warns public to maintain caution

District Collector Geromic George said the people residing in areas that were affected by landslips and floods in the previous years and those inhabiting locations have been deemed as disaster-prone.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

A sight from Manivilakom at Karumom where pedestrians and motorists struggle to commute due to flash flood. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has alerted the public inhabiting low-lying places, hilly areas prone to landslides and places that received heavy rainfall to maintain utmost caution. 

District Collector Geromic George said the people residing in areas that were affected by landslips and floods in the previous years and those inhabiting locations that have been deemed as disaster-prone by the Geological Survey of India and the State Disaster Management Authority should take adequate measures. 

The local bodies and the government machinery should also make arrangements to face a contingency, he said. “In the wake of Covid-19, preparations to set up relief camps should be in line with the instructions given by the State Disaster Management Authority through the Orange Book 2021,” the collector said.

Guidelines

  • The district administration has sought cooperation from the public to relocate to safer places heeding the advice of the authorities. 
  • People living in coastal areas have been asked to keep their fishing equipment in safe places and be prepared to move to rescue shelters if required.
  • Those residing in houses lacking basic safety features such as roofs should be ready to relocate based on alerts issued to them.
  • The trees/posts/boards/hoardings in public and private places that pose a threat to the public should also be removed. 
  • Covid guidelines should be followed while moving to the relief camps. 
  • Those residing in disaster-prone areas should prepare emergency kits in advance.
  • Bathing and fishing in rivers or other water bodies should be avoided. 
  • Those residing downstream of dams should pay heed to the alerts of the authorities and be ready to relocate if needed. 
  • Taking selfies near water bodies or on the bridges across the reservoirs should be avoided.
  • Travel to hilly areas should be avoided.
